EasyOS Kirkstone-series version 5.2.2 released

April 15, 2023 — BarryK

Easy 5.2.1 was released on April 4:



https://bkhome.org/news/202304/easyos-kirkstone-series-version-521-released.html



Eleven days later, we have 5.2.2. The big news is the Flatpak Installer, nicknamed "Flapi". See release notes:



http://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/kirkstone/2023/5.2.2/release-notes.htm



Download from here:



http://distro.ibiblio.org/easyos/amd64/releases/kirkstone/2023/5.2.2/



If you need help with how to write a drive-image file to a USB-Flash-stick, or even to install directly to an internal drive, start reading here:



https://easyos.org/install/how-to-write-easyos-to-a-flash-drive.html



If you already have EasyOS running, just click on the "update" icon. The update from 5.2.1 to 5.2.2 is just 9.7MB.



Feedback is welcome here:



https://forum.puppylinux.com/viewtopic.php?t=8117&start=130



Have fun!



Tags: easy